Income Tax register 2-1 win over Central Bank

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Income Tax managed to overcome a spirited challenge from Central Bank of India to register a hard-fought 2-1 win in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Income Tax took the lead with Sandesh Gadkari finding the back of the Central Bank net in the 18th minute. Central Bank managed to find success when Numan Ansari fired home just before the half-time whistle. Income Tax once again hit the target through Dawson Rebello to regain the lead and snatch a win and the full three points.

