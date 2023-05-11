The Indian men's football team on Thursday drew a tough group as it was clubbed with heavyweights Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup, to be held in Doha in January

Indian Football Team Training (Pic:AFP)

Listen to this article India draw Australia, Syria in tough Group B in Asian Cup x 00:00

The Indian men's football team on Thursday drew a tough group as it was clubbed with heavyweights Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup, to be held in Doha in January.

India, who have had a successful qualifying campaign for the continental showpiece, were in pot 4 in the draw that was conducted in Doha. India will be in Group B in the tournament proper.

Also Read: Injured Aditi hopes to return to action before Olympic qualifiers

Twenty-four teams were divided into four pots, and drawn into six groups of four teams each for the tournament that was originally scheduled to take place in China this summer.

India have qualified for back-to-back editions of the tournament for the first time. The one in Qatar capital will be their fifth appearance in the tournament.

In the last edition, India started with a convincing win against Thailand but lost their last two matches to bow out of the tournament after raising hopes.

Qatar as hosts were automatically drawn in Group A and will play the tournament opener.

Iran were placed in Group C as Japan were drawn in Group D. South Korea were placed in Group E while Saudi Arabia were drawn in Group F.

Groupings:

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.