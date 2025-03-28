India eves drawn with Thailand

The Qualifiers will be held between June 23 to July 5. The group winners will qualify for the final tournament

The Indian women’s team were drawn on Thursday alongside Thailand, Mongolia, Timor Leste, and Iraq in Group B of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers.

The Qualifiers will be held between June 23 to July 5. The group winners will qualify for the final tournament.

