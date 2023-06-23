AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India face mighty Japan in today’s do-or-die clash

The Group D match—India’s toughest so far in the tournament—will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium

With a quarterfinal berth at stake and still lacking in a few areas, India will go up against defending champions Japan in a do-or-die last group game of the U-17 Asian Cup here on Friday.

The Group D match—India’s toughest so far in the tournament—will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes is aware of the mammoth task that lies in front of his side, but feels that it is one that his boys can scale, if they stick to the plan.

Quarter-final hopes

“It’s quite simple for us. We need to win against Japan, and that should be enough to take us through to the quarter-finals. However, that is easier said than done. Japan are one of the best teams in this competition, they are the defending champions,” said Fernandes.

‘We are the underdogs’

“It won’t at all be easy, but it’s not impossible. Funny things have happened in football, and you never know. We will go into the game as the underdogs, no doubt, but if a couple of chances go our way, and we play to the plans, we can get what we were looking for,” he said.

Group D is still an open affair on the final matchday, as all four teams stand a chance to make it to the Last Eight.

