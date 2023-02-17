Breaking News
India football great Tulsidas Balaram no more

Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:14 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

Balaram belonged to the golden generation of Indian football and teamed up with legends such as Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee to forge a formidable partnership upfront

India football great Tulsidas Balaram no more

Tulsidas Balaram


Asian Games gold medallist and Olympian Tulsidas Balaram, a part of Indian football’s ‘holy trinity’ in the 1950s and 60s, died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.


Balaram belonged to the golden generation of Indian football and teamed up with legends such as Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee to forge a formidable partnership upfront. 



Balaram was 85 and he remained a bachelor, living in a flat on the banks of Hooghly river in Uttarpara, West Bengal.

