India skipper Sandesh Jhingan during the match v Lebanon in Thailand yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India lose 0-1 to Lebanon in King’s Cup third-place match x 00:00

A 77th-minute strike by Kaseem Al Zein put India’s hopes of retaining the third place in the King’s Cup football tournament to rest as Lebanon emerged 1-0 winners here on Sunday.

Lebanon proved to be third time lucky despite the Blue Tigers putting immense pressure on the rival defence, especially during the closing stages.

Just when it looked like India would force open the Lebanon defence at any moment, things completely went the other way as the west Asian side made most of a corner kick.

