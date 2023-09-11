Breaking News
India lose 0-1 to Lebanon in King’s Cup third-place match

11 September,2023
Lebanon proved to be third time lucky despite the Blue Tigers putting immense pressure on the rival defence, especially during the closing stages.

India skipper Sandesh Jhingan during the match v Lebanon in Thailand yesterday. Pic/PTI

A 77th-minute strike by Kaseem Al Zein put India’s hopes of retaining the third place in the King’s Cup football tournament to rest as Lebanon emerged 1-0 winners here on Sunday.


Lebanon proved to be third time lucky despite the Blue Tigers putting immense pressure on the rival defence, especially during the closing stages. 


Also Read: King's Cup: India lose to Iraq in penalty shootout after conceding debatable penalty


Just when it looked like India would force open the Lebanon defence at any moment, things completely went the other way as the west Asian side made most of a corner kick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

