Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India skipper Chhetri two good!

India skipper Chhetri two good!

Updated on: 09 June,2022 08:58 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

Chhetri first converted from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after teammate Liston Colaco was brought down in the danger area by a Cambodia defender

India skipper Chhetri two good!

Sunil Chhetri celebrates scoring against Cambodia


Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored both goals as India beat Cambodia 2-0 in a AFC Asian Cup qualifier Group D match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chhetri first converted from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after teammate Liston Colaco was brought down in the danger area by a Cambodia defender.




He then scored his second off a header in the second half (59th min).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sunil Chhetri india cambodia afc cup sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK