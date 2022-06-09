India skipper Chhetri two good!

Chhetri first converted from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after teammate Liston Colaco was brought down in the danger area by a Cambodia defender

Sunil Chhetri celebrates scoring against Cambodia

Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored both goals as India beat Cambodia 2-0 in a AFC Asian Cup qualifier Group D match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chhetri first converted from the penalty spot in the 13th minute after teammate Liston Colaco was brought down in the danger area by a Cambodia defender.

He then scored his second off a header in the second half (59th min).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever