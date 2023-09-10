Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on his part, urged his teammates to build on the performance against Iraq

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article India upbeat before 3rd place tie with Lebanon x 00:00

Heartbroken but head held high after their 4-5 penalty shootout loss to Iraq in the semi-finals, India would look to continue their recent domination against Lebanon when they face off in the third-place match of Kings Cup here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on his part, urged his teammates to build on the performance against Iraq. “It’s a hard result to digest, we could’ve won the game. We just need to believe in ourselves, a bit more patient and positive. We also need to make sure we don’t give away opportunities to opponents even if it looks like it’s something out of our control,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever