India upbeat before 3rd place tie with Lebanon

Updated on: 10 September,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Chiang Mai (Thailand)
PTI |

Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on his part, urged his teammates to build on the performance against Iraq

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Heartbroken but head held high after their 4-5 penalty shootout loss to Iraq in the semi-finals, India would look to continue their recent domination against Lebanon when they face off in the third-place match of Kings Cup here on Sunday.


Also Read: Kings Cup: India lose to Iraq in penalty shootout after conceding debatable penalty

Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on his part, urged his teammates to build on the performance against Iraq. “It’s a hard result to digest, we could’ve won the game. We just need to believe in ourselves, a bit more patient and positive. We also need to make sure we don’t give away opportunities to opponents even if it looks like it’s something out of our control,” he said.


