India women rout Maldives 11-1

Debutant forward Lhingdeikim netted four goals as the senior India women’s team began its 2025 international campaign on a bright note, defeating the Maldives 11-1 in the second FIFA Friendly at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Thursday. India led 6-1 at half-time.

Lhingdeikim (12’, 16’, 56’, 59’), who scored two goals in each half, along with Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi (45+1’), were the two debutants in the starting XI. Ribansi Jamu, T Sanjita Devi, Juhi Singh, Monisha Singha, K Bhumika Devi, and Simran Gurung also made their debuts off the bench with the latter scoring a brace.

