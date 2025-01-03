Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India women rout Maldives 11 1

India women rout Maldives 11-1

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Lhingdeikim (12’, 16’, 56’, 59’), who scored two goals in each half, along with Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi (45+1’), were the two debutants in the starting XI

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Debutant forward Lhingdeikim netted four goals as the senior India women’s team began its 2025 international campaign on a bright note, defeating the Maldives 11-1 in the second FIFA Friendly at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Thursday. India led 6-1 at half-time. 


Lhingdeikim (12’, 16’, 56’, 59’), who scored two goals in each half, along with Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi (45+1’), were the two debutants in the starting XI. Ribansi Jamu, T Sanjita Devi, Juhi Singh, Monisha Singha, K Bhumika Devi, and Simran Gurung also made their debuts off the bench with the latter scoring a brace.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


