SAFF Championship: India’s Jeakson Singh creates flutter by wrapping himself in Meitei flag

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

The North-Eastern state is in turmoil since ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in May

Jeakson Singh

National team’s Manipuri footballer Jeakson Singh created a flutter on Tuesday night by wrapping himself in a Meitei flag while collecting his individual medal after India beat Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship.


The flag Jeakson wrapped himself in, is called Flag of Kangleipak or Salai Taret Flag—a rectangular seven-colour flag which represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity in ancient Manipur.


The North-Eastern state is in turmoil since ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in May.


The Meitei community has been demanding its inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list like the Kuki community, whose members primarily reside in the hills. The tribal communities have protested the Meitei demand.

The 22-year-old mid-fielder, who became the first Indian to score in a FIFA World Cup in the 2017 edition of the U17 tournament at home, late in the night backtracked after his symbolic gesture attracted criticism from some quarters.

Jeakson, took to twitter late in the night and defended himself. 

“Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. 

I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians,” he tweeted.

