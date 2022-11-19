Injured Argentine Gonzalez ruled out

The Fiorentina forward has been replaced by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid

Nicolas Gonzalez. Pic/AFP

Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez suffered an injury in training on Thursday and is out of the World Cup, his country’s football federation (AFA) said.

