Injured Argentine Gonzalez ruled out

Injured Argentine Gonzalez ruled out

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:28 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP



The Fiorentina forward has been replaced by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid

Injured Argentine Gonzalez ruled out

Nicolas Gonzalez. Pic/AFP


Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez suffered an injury in training on Thursday and is out of the World Cup, his country’s football federation (AFA) said. 


The Fiorentina forward has been replaced by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid.


