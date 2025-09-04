Breaking News
Mumbai gets closer to the coolest local train rides
Mumbai: Experts slam Bandra East skywalk's design, question u-turn by authorities
Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Injury rules Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan out of CAFA Nations Cup

Injury rules Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan out of CAFA Nations Cup

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Hisor (Tajikistan)
PTI |

Top

The injury to the 32-year-old is a big blow for India ahead of their final Group B match against Afghanistan on Thursday

Injury rules Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan out of CAFA Nations Cup

Sandesh Jhingan. File pic

Listen to this article
Injury rules Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan out of CAFA Nations Cup
x
00:00

Star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the rest of the CAFA Nations Cup after sustaining an injury during the team’s 0-3 defeat to Iran here.

The injury to the 32-year-old is a big blow for India ahead of their final Group B match against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the rest of the CAFA Nations Cup after sustaining an injury during the team’s 0-3 defeat to Iran here.

The injury to the 32-year-old is a big blow for India ahead of their final Group B match against Afghanistan on Thursday.



India, ranked 133rd in the world, are currently placed second in the four-team group with three points from two games, courtesy of a thrilling 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan in the first match.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

india afghanistan football sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK