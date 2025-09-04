The injury to the 32-year-old is a big blow for India ahead of their final Group B match against Afghanistan on Thursday
Sandesh Jhingan. File pic
Star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the rest of the CAFA Nations Cup after sustaining an injury during the team’s 0-3 defeat to Iran here.
The injury to the 32-year-old is a big blow for India ahead of their final Group B match against Afghanistan on Thursday.
India, ranked 133rd in the world, are currently placed second in the four-team group with three points from two games, courtesy of a thrilling 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan in the first match.
