The injury to the 32-year-old is a big blow for India ahead of their final Group B match against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the rest of the CAFA Nations Cup after sustaining an injury during the team’s 0-3 defeat to Iran here.

India, ranked 133rd in the world, are currently placed second in the four-team group with three points from two games, courtesy of a thrilling 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan in the first match.

