Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Kompany was happy with the overall performance of his side, except for the two goals conceded

Inter Milan players soak in the applause from fans after advancing to the UCL semis at Bayern Munich’s expense on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Inter Milan enter semis after 2-2 draw vs Bayern x 00:00

Inter Milan’s treble dream is alive and kicking after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, as the Serie A giants won won 4-3 on aggregate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian champions will face Barcelona in the semis after two goals in the space of three minutes from captain Lautaro Martinez (58th minute) and Benjamin Pavard (61’) cancelled out a Harry Kane strike for Bayern (52’). Eric Dier’s looping header in the 76th minute earned Bayern a draw.

Also Read: SRH vs MI, IPL 2025 highlights: Bowlers set it up, batters wrap it up as MI down Sunrisers by 4 wickets

“We don’t give up, we have personality and heart and intelligence. We were definitely on the back foot at times today, but we showed again that we can do great things. We think about winning everything at the start of every season, that’s our mentality,” Martinez said.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Kompany was happy with the overall performance of his side, except for the two goals conceded.

“When you look at how the two games went, we wouldn’t have wished for a lot different, except the goals we conceded,” said Kompany.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever