Inter Milan enter semis after 2-2 draw vs Bayern

Updated on: 18 April,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Milan
AFP |

Top

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Kompany was happy with the overall performance of his side, except for the two goals conceded

Inter Milan players soak in the applause from fans after advancing to the UCL semis at Bayern Munich’s expense on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Inter Milan enter semis after 2-2 draw vs Bayern
Inter Milan’s treble dream is alive and kicking after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, as the Serie A giants won won 4-3 on aggregate. 


The Italian champions will face Barcelona in the semis after two goals in the space of three minutes from captain Lautaro Martinez (58th minute) and Benjamin Pavard (61’) cancelled out a Harry Kane strike for Bayern (52’).  Eric Dier’s looping header in the 76th minute earned Bayern a draw.


“We don’t give up, we have personality and heart and intelligence. We were definitely on the back foot at times today, but we showed again that we can do great things. We think about winning everything at the start of every season, that’s our mentality,” Martinez said. 

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Kompany was happy with the overall performance of his side, except for the two goals conceded.

“When you look at how the two games went, we wouldn’t have wished for a lot different, except the goals we conceded,” said Kompany.

uefa champions league Bayern Munich inter milan football sports news Sports Update

