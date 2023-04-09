Breaking News
Inter Milan held 1-1 by Salernitana

Updated on: 09 April,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Milan
AFP | Compiled by: Ela Das |

Inter hit the woodwork twice, while Salernitana also hit the crossbar. Inter remained a point below third-placed AC Milan, which was held by Empoli to 0-0 at home

Antonio Candreva


Former Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva scored a stunning goal in the final minute to help Salernitana snatch a 1-1 draw against his old club in Serie A. Candreva’s strike cancelled out Robin Gosens’ early opener for Inter, which hasn’t won for more than a month, a run of five matches in all competitions.


Inter hit the woodwork twice, while Salernitana also hit the crossbar. Inter remained a point below third-placed AC Milan, which was held by Empoli to 0-0 at home.



Also read: Edin Dzeko inspires Inter to Super Cup triumph over AC Milan


