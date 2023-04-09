Inter Milan held 1-1 by Salernitana

Inter hit the woodwork twice, while Salernitana also hit the crossbar. Inter remained a point below third-placed AC Milan, which was held by Empoli to 0-0 at home

Antonio Candreva

Former Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva scored a stunning goal in the final minute to help Salernitana snatch a 1-1 draw against his old club in Serie A. Candreva’s strike cancelled out Robin Gosens’ early opener for Inter, which hasn’t won for more than a month, a run of five matches in all competitions.

