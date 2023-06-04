Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Inter warms up for Champions League final by beating Torino in last match

Inter warms up for Champions League final by beating Torino in last match

Updated on: 05 June,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Milan
AP , PTI |

Top

Marcelo Brozovic scored in the 37th minute with a potent strike from outside the area after being set up by Romelu Lukaku.

Inter warms up for Champions League final by beating Torino in last match

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Inter warms up for Champions League final by beating Torino in last match
x
00:00

Champions League finalist Inter Milan warmed up for the showpiece by beating Torino 1-0 in their final match of Serie A.


Marcelo Brozovic scored in the 37th minute with a potent strike from outside the area after being set up by Romelu Lukaku.


Edin Dzeko hit the post late on after combining with Lukaku. That was Inter’s 11th win in its past 12 matches and secured a third-place finish in Serie A. 


The result also ended Torino’s hopes of qualifying for the Europa Conference League, if Juventus is banned from European competition by UEFA, as it left it behind Fiorentina.

Inter faces Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul next Saturday. Inter is also on course for a trio of trophies, albeit not quite in the realm of City’s treble bid. Simone Inzaghi’s side has won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup this season.

Also Read: We are one game away: Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League final against Inter

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

champions league inter milan Romelu Lukaku sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK