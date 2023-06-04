Inter warms up for Champions League final by beating Torino in last match

Marcelo Brozovic scored in the 37th minute with a potent strike from outside the area after being set up by Romelu Lukaku.

Champions League finalist Inter Milan warmed up for the showpiece by beating Torino 1-0 in their final match of Serie A.

Edin Dzeko hit the post late on after combining with Lukaku. That was Inter’s 11th win in its past 12 matches and secured a third-place finish in Serie A.

The result also ended Torino’s hopes of qualifying for the Europa Conference League, if Juventus is banned from European competition by UEFA, as it left it behind Fiorentina.

Inter faces Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul next Saturday. Inter is also on course for a trio of trophies, albeit not quite in the realm of City’s treble bid. Simone Inzaghi’s side has won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup this season.

