Intercontinental Cup 2023: Skipper Chhetri’s late strike helps India beat Vanuatu

Updated on: 13 June,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

With six points from two wins, India are currently on top of the table. They play Lebanon on Thursday in their last round-robin league match.

Sunil Chhetri celebrates his goal v Vanuatu yesterday. Pic/AIFF

Charismatic captain and soon-to-be father Sunil Chhetri played the role of saviour to perfection once again as he scored the lone goal in India’s 1-0 win over lower-ranked Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup here on Monday.


Chhetri struck in the 81st minute to settle the nerves of the Indians—both players and fans—at the Kalinga Stadium to put the home side in a strong position for a spot in the final.


With six points from two wins, India are currently on top of the table. They play Lebanon on Thursday in their last round-robin league match. The 38-year-old Chhetri, celebrated the goal by letting the world know that he is going to be a father soon as he slid the ball below his jersey and into his belly.


Also Read: India begin Intercontinental Cup campaign with win over Mongolia

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sunil Chhetri india bhubaneswar sports news football

