ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur share spoils in a 2-2 thriller

Chennaiyin FC will now face Bengaluru FC at home on Wednesday, 13 December, while Jamshedpur FC will also take on Bengaluru on Saturday

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a nail-biting 2-2 draw in the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

The away side opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the match with a goal from Farukh Choudhary before Ninthoinganba Meetei (40th minute) doubled their lead. Pachuau Laldinpuia (45th minute) and Daniel Chima (90th minute) netted a goal each for Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin began the match on a positive note, earning several corner kicks before Choudhary pounced on a cross of Rafael Crivellaro to put the away team ahead in the match. Jamshedpur tried to hit back in the 24th minute but Alen Stevanovic's shot from outside the box was blocked in its tracks by alert Chennaiyin's defence.

Steve Ambri's shot also failed to find the back of the net in the 32nd minute before Meetei scored a fantastic goal from the right side of the box, following a pass by Jordan Murray from a set-piece situation.

The home team found a new lease of life on the verge of half-time when Laldinpuia's close-range header went into Chennaiyin's goal. Jamshedpur continued their momentum after the break and Ambri's shot from the centre of the box missed the left side of the post.

Murray came into the picture in the 60th minute with a shot from the right side of the box after a fine pass from Crivellaro. However, Jamshedpur's goalkeeper Rehenesh T. P. made a wonderful save in the bottom right corner to keep his side in the game.

The home team finally found the equaliser in the 90th minute when Chima kept Chennaiyin's defence at bay and scored a perfect header from the six-yard box to find the back of the net.

