Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article ISL 2024-25: Vinith’s lone goal leads Bengaluru FC to 1-0 win over East Bengal x 00:00

Bengaluru FC’s Academy graduate Vinith Venkatesh scored the winner as the Blues picked up their first points of the ISL 2024-25 season with a 1-0 win over East Bengal FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who joined the club as an eight-year-old in 2013, fired a low drive past the reach of East Bengal FC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill to add to his two strikes in the Durand Cup last month.

The game got off to a feisty start with two bookings in the opening ten minutes, as referee Crystal John went to his book and wrote down the names of Nandhakumar Sekar and Jeakson Singh for rash challenges. The first chance of the game fell to the hosts when Jeakson’s hit from distance forced a save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru took the lead with 26 minutes on the clock when, after picking a pass from Mendez, Vinith’s low drive beat Prabhsukhan all ends up, and found the bottom corner. The Kanteerava erupted to celebrate the opener, as the boy who joined the Blues as an eight-year-old wheeled away to celebrate in front of his home crowd.

Bengaluru took the lead into the break, and made a change at the half as Vinith was replaced by Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Zaragoza’s side continued to make most of the noise, with Naorem Roshan Singh and Nikhil Poojary pushing forward to support the attack. Bengaluru made a triple change just past the hour mark as Chhetri, Mendez and Jovanovic made way for Chinglensana Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Ryan Williams.

Pereyra Diaz found the back of the net in the 69th minute, but the referee’s assistant raised his flag for offside.

Bengaluru continued to push forward with the attacking impetus of Ryan Williams and found themselves a man to the good when Lalchungnunga’s late challenge on the Aussie winger earned him a second yellow which reduced East Bengal to 10-men in the 87th minute.

(With agency inputs)