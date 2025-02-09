With the involvement in the goal, Shields also created his 66th chance of the campaign, breaking the record for most chances created in a single season

Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal during the ISL (Indian Super League) match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC, in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ISL: Chennaiyin beat East Bengal 3-0 on record-breaking night for Coyle, Shields x 00:00

Two first-half goals, and another late in the night, were enough as Chennaiyin FC beat East Bengal FC 3-0 on Saturday on what was a memorable night for head coach Owen Coyle and playmaker Connor Shields, as both reached personal milestones in the Indian Super League (ISL).

A Nishu Kumar own-goal gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 13th minute before Wilmar Jordan Gil doubled it eight minutes later (‘21) with his ninth of the campaign. Daniel Chima Chukwu added a third in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time after Lalchungnunga was sent off for the hosts.

By the touchline, Coyle watched over his 100th ISL match, becoming the first non-Spaniard and Chennaiyin FC head coach to hit that mark. The tactician had made several changes to his first eleven from the previous match, bringing in Jiteshwor Singh to partner Lalrinliana Hnamte in midfield and reinstating Vignesh Dakshinamurthy at left-back following his return from injury.

It was one of Chennaiyin stalwarts, however, whose moment of genius broke the deadlock in the 13th minute. Racing beyond the goalkeeper after latching onto a Jordan Gil pass, Shields, dangerous as usual, smartly flicked the ball into the danger zone with his heel; an unsuspecting Nishu, in an attempt to clear it, ended up flicking it into his own net.

With the involvement in the goal, Shields also created his 66th chance of the campaign, breaking the record for most chances created in a single season.

Minutes after taking the lead, the Marina Machans stormed through the East Bengal half again, with Irfan Yadwad leading the charge down the right flank. His pinpoint pass into the centre of the box met a primely-positioned Jordan Gil, who flicked the ball home from close range, doubling the advantage.

Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz ensured the advantage stayed doubled at half-time by making a smart stop on the cusp of the interval. Chennaiyin’s sturdy defensive display on the other side of the break ensured the two-goal lead stayed protected until the dying embers of the match when a red card for the hosts made the job easier.

As a second-half substitute, Chima Chukwu put the cherry on top of the cake in the ninth minute of added time, when he ran through on goal before picking his spot in the corner with an easy finish.

With the wind in their sails, the Marina Machans will look to build on their win with a home time against Punjab FC next.

