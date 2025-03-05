They have qualified for the semifinals alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant and will not have to engage in the single-legged Eliminator

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article ISL: FC Goa seal semis berth with 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC x 00:00

A goal by Iker Guarrotxena and an own-goal by Padam Chhetri helped FC Goa defeat Mohammedan SC 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday night. The Gaurs confirmed a second-placed finish as a result of this win, as they have now moved to 48 points in 23 games, winning 14 games and drawing on six instances.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have qualified for the semifinals alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant and will not have to engage in the single-legged Eliminator.

FC Goa controlled the proceedings from the start, holding 56% of the possession, completing 84% of their passes, taking five shots on target, and making 20 crosses too.

Also Read: "I really wanted to have six bowling options": Rohit Sharma

The Gaurs were exploring creating gateways inside the Mohammedan SC defence through their ability to initiate quick passing sequences down the middle with Boris Singh chipping in a cross for the onrushing Rowllin Borges inside the six-yard box in the sixth minute. Borges headed the effort on target but Padam Chhetri made a formidable save to stop the ball from barging into the net.

Dejan Drazic sparked the breakthrough in the contest with an incredible display of footwork on the left side of the 18-yard box. Beating his marker Alexis Gomez, Drazic burst into the final third before pulling off an incredible lateral ball for Ayush Dev Chhetri in the middle of the box through the outside of his right foot. Ayush showed impeccable smarts to pass in Iker Guarrotxena’s path on the right before he headed the ball into the top right corner in the 40th minute.

Drazic continued to be the provider at the start of the second half too, hurling in a powerful cross for Nim Dorjee Tamang from a corner in the 48th minute. The latter timed his run perfectly and also met the ball well, but his aerial effort lacked finesse, thundering above the post.

A own-goal by Chhetri comfortably sealed the game in FC Goa’s favour, but the base of that was laid by Guarrotxena’s robust header from the far post in the 86th minute. Getting to the end of a corner, the attacker displayed fine agility to head the ball toward the post, but the ball took a deflection off the Mohammedan SC goalkeeper before landing on the right side of the net.

FC Goa will play their next game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on March 8, whereas Mohammedan SC are set to feature against Punjab FC on March 10.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever