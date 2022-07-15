ISL: Mumbai City FC complete signing of Sanjeev Stalin

The 21-year-old joins the Islanders on a four-year contract until May 2026. Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also represented the country at the U-20 level

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday confirmed that the club has agreed a deal with Kerala Blasters FC for the transfer of defender Sanjeev Stalin.

The 21-year-old joins the Islanders on a four-year contract until May 2026. Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also represented the country at the U-20 level.

He then featured for I-League side Indian Arrows, making 28 appearances in two seasons.

