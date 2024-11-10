Breaking News
ISL Mumbai City FC hold Chennaiyin 1 1

ISL: Mumbai City FC hold Chennaiyin 1-1

Updated on: 11 November,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

The Marina Machans moved from seventh to fourth in the standings with 12 points, while the Islanders remained at eighth spot with 10 points

ISL: Mumbai City FC hold Chennaiyin 1-1

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
ISL: Mumbai City FC hold Chennaiyin 1-1
x
00:00

Mumbai City FC rode on left-back Nathan Rodrigues’ strike to hold Chennaiyin FC 1-1 in a thrilling draw in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.


Captain Ryan Edwards opened the scoring for Chennaiyin after an hour of gritty play. However their joy was short-lived as Rodrigues levelled the scores three minutes later in the milestone 1,000th contest of the ISL. Both teams had to wait until the subsequent half to score their respective goals. 


The Marina Machans moved from seventh to fourth in the standings with 12 points, while the Islanders remained at eighth spot with 10 points. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai city fc isl indian super league football sports news Sports Update

