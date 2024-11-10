ISL: Mumbai City FC hold Chennaiyin 1-1

The Marina Machans moved from seventh to fourth in the standings with 12 points, while the Islanders remained at eighth spot with 10 points

Mumbai City FC rode on left-back Nathan Rodrigues’ strike to hold Chennaiyin FC 1-1 in a thrilling draw in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Captain Ryan Edwards opened the scoring for Chennaiyin after an hour of gritty play. However their joy was short-lived as Rodrigues levelled the scores three minutes later in the milestone 1,000th contest of the ISL. Both teams had to wait until the subsequent half to score their respective goals.

The Marina Machans moved from seventh to fourth in the standings with 12 points, while the Islanders remained at eighth spot with 10 points.

