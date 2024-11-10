ISL: Nine-man East Bengal hold Mohammedan to draw, earn first point of season

As the match progressed, Chernyshov saw his side missing some glaring chances with the match ending in a stalemate

Mohammedan Sporting Club and East Bengal FC played out a 0-0 draw at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. It was a fixture with plenty of missed opportunities and bookings throughout the ninety minutes. Despite all odds, East Bengal FC with nine men held their nerve and secured their first point in the season.

It was a slow start from both the teams, especially East Bengal FC, who allowed Mohammedan SC to take the lion’s share of the possession and were looking to hit on counter-attacks. Oscar Bruzon’s men also held a very high defence line to catch their opposition forwards offside.

They were successful in the first 15 minutes as Franca mistimed his runs and was caught offside. However, there were a few moments of concern for the East Bengal FC defenders once the Brazilian got used to the high line. Courtesy of his relentless running, he created a couple of opportunities in the first 20 minutes but on both occasions, Prabhsukhan Gill stood in his way.

At the half-hour mark when Nandhakumar Sekar was given marching orders for being violent after his shirt was tugged by Amarjit Singh Kiyam. Minutes later, Naorem Mahesh Singh also received his second yellow card for dissent, reducing East Bengal to only nine men with over an hour to play in the match.

Mohammedan started the second half similarly as they bombarded the East Bengal FC penalty area with crosses from both flanks. The strategy almost paid off minutes into the second half when Zodingliana Ralte’s cross from the left found Bikash Singh unmarked in the box. However, the youngster failed to make the right connection on the ball as it sailed wide.

As the match progressed, Chernyshov saw his side missing some glaring chances with the match ending in a stalemate.

