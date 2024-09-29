ISL: Odisha FC pips over Jamshedpur FC to register their first win of season

On the other hand, the Men of Steel brought one back through an own goal from Fall himself

Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC by 2-1 to earn their first victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall gave the Kalinga Warriors a two-goal advantage before the halftime break. On the other hand, the Men of Steel brought one back through an own goal from Fall himself.

Although Sergio Lobera's side secured an advantage before the break, it was Khalid Jamil's men who started on a stronger note. In just the fifth minute, Jamshedpur FC could have earned their lead, as Javi Hernandez's free-kick from the middle of the park fell onto Stephen Eze's head, who flicked it on to Pratik Chaudhari. The latter's shot, however, was saved by Amrinder Singh.

Odisha FC got their first positive chance in the 10th minute. Isak Vanlalruatfela crossed in a ball to Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who was free on goal. Albino Gomes was quick to come out and gather the ball, but his failed attempt gave the ball to Jerry's path, who set it up for Amey Ranawade, but the right-back's shot went wide from the target.

Eight minutes later, Imran Khan passed the ball onto Javier Siverio, who left it for Hernandez. The Spaniard's shot rattled the post, keeping Amrinder gazing.

Odisha FC finally broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Isak showcased some exceptional dribbling skills to find Hugo Boumous inside the box. Boumous laid it off for Diego Mauricio, whose shot took a slight deflection from Stephen Eze and ended in the back of the net.

In the 42nd minute, Fall finally gave the comfort cushion to Sergio Lobera's side. Boumous swung in a corner from the right, and Fall headed it straight into the net. In the process, the Senegalese defender scored his 18th goal in the ISL, all coming from headers.

Jamshedpur FC started the second half on a high again. Just two minutes after the restart, Hernandez took everyone by surprise by launching an overhead kick from a corner situation. However, his shot went off target, without disturbing Amrinder Singh. Odisha FC could have added another goal to their tally in the 54th minute. Boumous dribbled past Pratik and passed the ball to Mauricio on the left. The Brazilian sent in a cross into the box which was saved by Albino Gomes, however, the rebound fell into Ranawade's feet. The Odisha FC right-back was unlucky once again, as his shot was shouldered out by Aniket Jadhav.

Jamshedpur FC finally got one back in the 62nd minute after Fall headed a corner into his net. From that moment onwards, it was a free-flowing game, where both teams attacked. However, there was no change in the scoreline.

Mourtada Fall scored Odisha FC's second goal of the game, ultimately becoming the decider between the two sides. He also registered five clearances and one interception.

Odisha FC will next welcome Kerala Blasters to the Kalinga Stadium on October 3. Jamshedpur FC will also be playing a home game, against East Bengal on October 5.

