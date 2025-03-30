Islanders sink under goal-shower

Despite Bengaluru FC’s star striker Sunil Chhetri starting on the bench, Mumbai City fail to contend with the Blues’ deadly attack as they suffer humiliating 0-5 loss in ISL Playoffs

Bengaluru’s Suresh Wangjam celebrates scoring v Mumbai City FC on Saturday. Pics/Bengaluru FC Twitter

A very impressive looking Bengaluru FC were just too good on the night for Mumbai City FC, as they thrashed the Islanders 5-0 in the ISL Playoff at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday night.

In a bold move, which would be vindicated as the match progressed, talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri was left on the bench as the home side wasted no time in stamping their authority on the game as midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam opened the scoring in the ninth minute, re-directing a cross from winger Ryan Williams into the back of the net.

Bengaluru FC continued to dominate possession early on and had the Islanders pinned deep in their own half. Mumbai City’s defence had to work over-time to repel wave after wave of Bengaluru attacks.

Bengaluru FC players celebrate a goal against Mumbai City on Saturday

However, just when the visitors appeared to be getting a foot-hold into the game, they cracked again just before half-time, with right-back Hmingthanmawia Ralte adjudged to have fouled the electric Williams, who was a constant threat during the night.

Bengaluru FC striker Edgar Mendez duly stepped up to the spot and calmly slotted home in the 42nd minute to double the lead for the home team.

In the second half, the home side were content with the Islanders bossing possession, as they looked to counter. It was a plan that worked perfectly as the home side ripped apart Mumbai with clinical precision, aided by some questionable defending.

It was Wangjam who stole the ball deep in Mumbai City’s own half and played a perfect ball to Williams who scored a well-deserved goal to put Bengaluru three goals to the good.

Bengaluru coach Gerard Zaragoza sensed it was the perfect time to compound the visitors’ misery as he unleashed Chhetri in the 65th minute.

Eleven minutes later, Chhetri had fired a shot into an empty net from outside the box after Phurba Lachenpa attempted his best sweeper-keeper impression only to gift the ball to Jorge Pereyra Diaz who teed up Chhetri.

Seven minutes later Diaz turned scorer to complete the demolition job. They’ll now face FC Goa in the semi-final.

13

No. of goals scored by Sunil Chhetri in this ISL season

