Italy occupy the second of two automatic qualifying places in Group C after Spalletti’s first win on his home debut, which came thanks to two strikes in the first half-an-hour at the San Siro from Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi

Italy’s Davide Frattesi (centre) celebrates scoring against Ukraine in their Euro qualifier in Milan on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Italy boss Spalletti in ‘heaven’ as Frattesi helps beat Ukraine x 00:00

Luciano Spalletti said that he is in heaven in his new job as Italy coach after Davide Frattesi got the Azzurri’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track with a brace in Tuesday’s entertaining 2-1 win over Ukraine.

Italy occupy the second of two automatic qualifying places in Group C after Spalletti’s first win on his home debut, which came thanks to two strikes in the first half-an-hour at the San Siro from Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luciano Spalletti

The 22-year-old, who was picked in place of the injured Sandro Tonali, rifled in two low finishes to move Italy level on seven points with Ukraine, who scored through captain Andriy Yarmolenko four minutes before half-time, and North Macedonia.

Also Read: Fernando Santos' future as Poland coach uncertain after dismal start at Euro 2024

Next month Italy face Malta in Bari before travelling to Wembley, the site of their thrilling triumph at the last Euro, to take on England who lead that trio by six points. “I’ve settled in very well. It’s incredible being here, I feel like I’m in heaven, surrounded by blue,” Spalletti told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever