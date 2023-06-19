Euro champs beat hosts the Netherlands 3-2 to win bronze medal clash

Italy’s Federico Chiesa (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s third goal against the Netherlands at the FC Twente Stadium in Enschede, the Netherlands, yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article 'Thrice as nice!': Italy finish third in Nations League after 3-2 win over Dutch hosts x 00:00

Italy sealed a third-place finish in the Nations League finals on Sunday, with a 3-2 win over disappointed hosts the Netherlands. Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side started the week determined to win their first trophy since 1988’s European Championship but they fell short on home territory in both matches, losing the semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday.

Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi struck first half goals for Euro 2020 winners Italy in Enschede as the Netherlands started slowly. Steven Bergwijn pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining but Juventus forward Federico Chiesa quickly restored Italy’s advantage to ensure they would take bronze, despite Georginio Wijnaldum pulling another goal back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koeman’s woes

Koeman has now lost three of his four games since being reappointed Netherlands coach in January. Inter Milan defender Dimarco sent a searing strike into the top corner after Giacomo Raspadori teed him up neatly in the sixth minute. Neither player started in the semi-final defeat by Spain on Thursday, as Italy coach Roberto Mancini made several changes and returned to his favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Also Read: Luka Modric leads Croatia to Nations League final with 4-2 win over Netherlands

It paid off, with Italy netting the second through Frattesi, one of only four who also faced La Roja from the outset. The Sassuolo midfielder, 23, has been Italy’s best player in the final four, another example of the promising crop of players coming through for the Azzurri.

Chiesa ends Dutch hopes

Bergwijn injected some excitement into the game with a well-taken goal to give the Netherlands a chance, but soon Chiesa stroked a low finish past Justin Bijlow at the other end. Wout Weghorst netted for the Oranje after a deflected free-kick fell into his path but the goal was ruled out for offside. The Netherlands showed plenty of spirit in the closing stages of the match and Wijnaldum fired home from Joey Veerman’s threaded pass, but it was too little, too late.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever