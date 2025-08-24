Breaking News
Child's body dumped in train toilet bin: Accused held after one-kilometre chase
Elphinstone bridge to close from Sept 10; residents await rehab plan
MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities
Kalyan Police bust inter-state ganja smuggling racket, 13 held
ED arrests Pune builder from Mumbai hotel in bank loan fraud case
Bihar rains: Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Its always hard to play against Fulham Man Utd boss Amorim

'It’s always hard to play against Fulham': Man Utd boss Amorim

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Fulham
AFP |

Top

It’s always hard to play against Fulham. They have a clear identity. Marco Silva [Fulham manager] is really experienced and smart, and they have loads of experienced players too,” said Amorim

'It’s always hard to play against Fulham': Man Utd boss Amorim

Ruben Amorim

Listen to this article
'It’s always hard to play against Fulham': Man Utd boss Amorim
x
00:00

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim imparted high praise on their opponent’s for Sunday’s fixture, Fulham, predicting his side will face a ‘tough’ test.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim imparted high praise on their opponent’s for Sunday’s fixture, Fulham, predicting his side will face a ‘tough’ test.

“It’s always hard to play against Fulham. They have a clear identity. Marco Silva [Fulham manager] is really experienced and smart, and they have loads of experienced players too,” said Amorim, whose side lost 0-1 to Arsenal last week.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK