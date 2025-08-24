It’s always hard to play against Fulham. They have a clear identity. Marco Silva [Fulham manager] is really experienced and smart, and they have loads of experienced players too,” said Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim imparted high praise on their opponent’s for Sunday’s fixture, Fulham, predicting his side will face a ‘tough’ test.

“It’s always hard to play against Fulham. They have a clear identity. Marco Silva [Fulham manager] is really experienced and smart, and they have loads of experienced players too,” said Amorim, whose side lost 0-1 to Arsenal last week.

