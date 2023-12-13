Breaking News
‘It’s complicated’ for PSG

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

PSG’s Enrique wary of campaign ending with loss to Dortmund, while win could push them to top

‘It’s complicated’ for PSG

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe trains in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain take on Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday in their final group-stage game with more than just Champions League survival hanging in the balance. 


In Group F, the one that had all eyes on it when the draw was made, things could not be tighter as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all still have the chance to join already-qualified Dortmund in the knockout stages. 


A win for PSG would ensure them of not only qualifying but of topping the group as they currently sit second with seven points, three behind Dortmund and two ahead of Newcastle and Milan. “The most important thing is to focus on ourselves,” said Paris coach Luis Enrique.

“If we win, we’re going to finish first, but even if we lose, we could go through to the next phase. It’s so complicated, but I hope we can make it easier by winning.” 

In the return fixture on matchday one, PSG’s campaign got off to a flyer when Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi goals ensured a 2-0 win, giving them a better head-to-head record with the Germans should both sides finish the group level on points.

Since then, they have been up-and-down and a humiliating 4-1 away defeat to Newcastle and a 2-1 loss at Milan were backed up by a 1-1 draw on matchday five against the English outfit.

