It’s time for revenge: Salah

Liverpool star striker seeks payback tonight for tearful exit after shoulder disclocation in 2018 final against Real

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah (left) and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

“We have a score to settle,” Mohamed Salah posted on social media moments after Real Madrid set up a re-match with Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Salah’s first appearance in European club football’s showpiece game came to an agonisingly premature end in Kyiv four years ago. The Egypt forward made a tearful first-half exit after suffering a shoulder injury in a challenge with Real defender Sergio Ramos, who was accused of cynically slamming his opponent into the turf. Madrid went on to win 3-1 and Salah has never been able to shake the bitter memories of that night.

“That was the worst moment in my career,” Salah, 29, said at Liverpool’s pre-match media day this week. “I was really, really down in that time. I felt we cannot lose this way.’ I never felt that feeling before in football, especially the first Champions League [final] for all of us,” added Salah, who made amends 12 months later, scoring a penalty as Liverpool beat Tottenham to be crowned European champions for the sixth time. But though Ramos has since moved on to Paris Saint-Germain, Salah is keen to make Real pay at the Stade de France tonight. “I think it is revenge time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s star midfielder Luka Modric has said that though his team “has a lot of confidence, there are no favourites” in this one.

Figure trigger

13

Record number of UCL titles Real Madrid have won

03

No. of UCL finals Liverpool have played in five years

02

No. of goals Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema needs to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013-14 UCL season record of 17

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Head to head and how they fared...

1981, Final

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

The Reds beat the Spanish giants by a solitary goal which was scored by Alan Kennedy in the 82nd minute. Interestingly, this match, just like tonight;s summit clash, was also held in the French capital, but at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

2009, Round Of 16

1st leg: Liverpool 1-0 Real

2nd leg: Liverpool 4-0 Real

In the pre-quarterfinal first leg a Yossi Benayoun goal gave Liverpool victory. In the second leg, Steven Gerrard scored twice, while Fernando Torres and Andrea Dossena added one each for the Reds.

2015, Group Stage:

Real Madrid 3-0 Liverpool Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Karim Benzema scored two goals while Cristiano Ronaldo also added his name to the scoresheet with one as Real blanked Liverpool. In the return leg, Benzema netted the solitary match-winner.

2018, Final

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Sergio Ramos dislocated Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah’s shoulder with a crazy tackle following which Real won 3-1. Gareth Bale scored a brace sandwiched by an opportunistic goal by Benzema.

2021, Quarter-finals

1st leg: Real 3-1 Liverpool

2nd leg: Liverpool 0-0 Real

Vinicious Jr netted twice while Marco Asensio scored once for Real Madrid before Liverpool pulled one back through the hardworking Salah. A goalless second leg saw Real progress to the semi-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever