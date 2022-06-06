Jane: Owen said his marriage was a sham

Former Liverpool star Owen’s image was crushed in June last year when news about him begging Jane to send him nude pictures emerged. He told her that he saw one of her photographs almost 65 times as they exchanged messages and calls last April and May

Rebecca Jane; (right) Michael Owen with wife Louise Bonsall

Brit reality TV star Rebecca Jane, 37, has revealed how England football great Michael Owen made her believe that his marriage to wife Louise Bonsall was that of convenience.

According to The Sun, Owen, 42, was in the limelight last year over his messages to former Big Brother contestant Jane.

Former Liverpool star Owen’s image was crushed in June last year when news about him begging Jane to send him nude pictures emerged. He told her that he saw one of her photographs almost 65 times as they exchanged messages and calls last April and May. After she sent him pictures, he replied: “Tremendous by the way.”

She explained how she was thrilled when her childhood hero contacted her and asked her to meet him at Chester races and urged her to “leave nothing to the imagination” in photographs that he would judge.

Speaking about the messages for the first time, Jane, a regular on ITV’s This Morning and GMB, said: “The story that Michael span me was that they were not really married and it was a sham. He said it was a marriage of convenience for the sake of appearances and to keep their racehorse business going. He told me his marriage was over.”