Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Meerut hospital director, five others booked for removing woman's kidney
Nagpur Railway Station marks 100 years of service
Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected
Set up panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to govt
No water supply in parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Jurgen Klopp slams useless Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp slams ‘useless’ Club World Cup

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:58 AM IST  |  Salzburg
AP , PTI |

Top

Despite Red Bull-backed Salzburg’s inclusion in FIFA’s expanded 32-team tournament in the United States next summer, Klopp said he doesn’t like the competition

Jurgen Klopp slams ‘useless’ Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp

Listen to this article
Jurgen Klopp slams ‘useless’ Club World Cup
x
00:00

Red Bull head of global football Jurgen Klopp slammed the Club World Cup on Tuesday, saying it is asking too much of overworked players.


Despite Red Bull-backed Salzburg’s inclusion in FIFA’s expanded 32-team tournament in the United States next summer, Klopp said he doesn’t like the competition.


“I think it’s useless. It doesn’t help if you have no summer break,” Klopp said, referring to players who played in the World Cup, European Championship, Copa 
America or other international competitions.


“Who wins the tournament is the poorest winner of all time because he has to play the whole summer through and then the league starts again. We have now a lot of injuries in European football,” Klopp added. “We have to reduce the amount of games. That means in some leagues it would be better (if) you have 18 instead of 20. 
“That means in other competitions, you don’t add games.”

Klopp, who was being presented in his new role by Red Bull, suggested fans should have the opportunity to watch other sports, too.

“In Germany, you could watch handball. In Austria, you could watch skiing or whatever. You have other wonderful sports that you could watch in that time,” Klopp said. “You don’t have to fill each gap with football.”

In November, soccer’s global players’ union warned that it could not rule out a players’ strike because of the number of games they have to play.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports International Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK