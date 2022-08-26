Breaking News
Juventus bolster their attack by signing Arkadiusz Milik on loan from Marseille

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:42 PM IST  |  Turin
As per Juventus, Milik has extraordinary physical strength, is skilled in aerial play and is very dangerous in the penalty area. He is a centre-forward with a real sense of goal

Juventus bolster their attack by signing Arkadiusz Milik on loan from Marseille

Arkadiusz Milik. Pic/ Official Twitter account of Juventus


The Serie A club Juventus on Friday announced the signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik on a one-year loan from Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.


As per Juventus, Milik has extraordinary physical strength, is skilled in aerial play and is very dangerous in the penalty area. He is a centre-forward with a real sense of goal.

"The Bianconeri squad and, specifically, the Bianconeri attack has been enforced. Arkadiusz Milik has signed for the club on loan from Olympique Marseille and from today he is officially a Juventus player," the club said in a statement.


Born in Tychy in 1994, Arkadiusz began his footballing career in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, where he made his debut as a starter at 17.

In January 2013, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen, before going on to play a season on loan at Augsburg. Thereafter, he made the move to the most successful team in the Netherlands, Ajax where in two years he scored 47 goals in 76 games.

In a move to Italy with Napoli where Milik stayed for four seasons, he became the all-time Polish goalscorer in Serie A with 38 goals to his name, overtaking his Partenopei teammate, Piotr Zielinski (37) and former Juventus forward, Zbigniew Boniek (31).

Milik scored a grand total of 48 goals in his first Italian adventure and during his time in Serie A, he was the fifth-highest ranked player with the best minutes-to-goal ratio (with a minimum of 30 goals scored) in the competition, averaging out to one goal every 135 minutes.

