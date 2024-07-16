Kane in pain: ‘It hurts, we wanted to win this for Gareth’

Despite a stellar career with numerous goalscoring honours, Kane, 30, is yet to win a team trophy. Prior to Sunday’s match, Kane said he would gladly “swap everything in my career” for Euros glory

England skipper Harry Kane with coach Gareth Southgate after being substituted in the 60th min

England captain Harry Kane said Sunday’s 1-2 Euro 2024 final loss to Spain—their second-successive defeat in this showpiece game—will “hurt for a long time”.

England lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy at Wembley, having made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup two years earlier. England were also eliminated at the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup by France, with Kane missing a late penalty.

Speaking to ITV, Kane, who was subbed off after 60 minutes, said: “It’s hard to put into words how we’re all feeling right now. We did well to get back into the game and struggled to build on that. We’ve been coming from behind all tournament, we’ve got it in the locker. We didn’t take the next step and win it. The second half was better and we got the goal. We got caught with a cross and that’s the final.”

Despite a stellar career with numerous goalscoring honours, Kane, 30, is yet to win a team trophy. Prior to Sunday’s match, Kane said he would gladly “swap everything in my career” for Euros glory.

Six-way tie for golden boot

Harry Kane (England)

Dani Olmo (Spain)

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

All scored three goals each.

