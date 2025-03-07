Kane nets brace as Bayern beat Leverkusen 3-0

Despite the impressive scoreline coach Vincent Kompany shot down suggestions his side’s victory made a statement in the competition

Harry Kane

Harry Kane said his two goals in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League last 16 first-leg win over Bayer Leverkusen were “probably” the most important so far for Bayern Munich.

Kane’s ninth-minute header and second-half penalty put Bayern in control of the tie ahead of next week’s return leg against the German champions. Youngster Jamal Musiala also got on the scoresheet, capitalising on a fumble by goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Asked if the goals were his most important so far, Kane said: “Probably, I’d say so. We knew what it was going to be going into this game. We knew the hype around this game and we stayed calm and I stayed calm.”

Despite the impressive scoreline coach Vincent Kompany shot down suggestions his side’s victory made a statement in the competition. “There are no statements. [We will] Just focus on the next game,” he said.

One grey cloud for the German giants was a calf injury to captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had to be replaced by Jonas Urbig near the hour mark. The club later confirmed that Neuer will miss next week’s return clash.

