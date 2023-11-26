Breaking News
Kane scores as Bayern ease past Cologne

Kane scores as Bayern ease past Cologne

Updated on: 26 November,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

The England captain has now scored 22 goals in all competitions since joining Bayern in August

Kane scores as Bayern ease past Cologne

Harry Kane

Listen to this article
Kane scores as Bayern ease past Cologne
England striker Harry Kane continued his brilliant Bundesliga form on Friday, scoring the winner in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Cologne. 


Kane scored a first-half tap-in to give Bayern a tenth win of the season and put them top of the table overnight. “It was one of the easier goals I’ve scored in my career, but I’ll take it,” Kane told Dazn after the final whistle. 


Also Read: Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern win 4-0


The England captain has now scored 22 goals in all competitions since joining Bayern in August.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

