Kane: 'We're able'

England’s Harry Kane during the Euro match against Denmark in Frankfurt. Pic/Getty Images

Harry Kane insisted England will find the right formula for Euro 2024 success despite their lacklustre display in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side would have qualified for the last 16 as Group C winners if they had defeated the Danes in Frankfurt. England captain Kane gave them the perfect start with a clinical close-range finish from Kyle Walker’s deflected cross in the 18th minute. But England lost their momentum after that and Denmark drew level after 34 minutes when Morten Hjulmand blasted a superb 30-yard drive past Jordan Pickford.

It was hardly the kind of display that will strike fear into England’s rivals, with the incoherent effort coming after they were fortunate to escape with a 1-0 win against Serbia in their group opener last weekend. But Bayern Munich striker Kane is adamant England will eventually fire on all cylinders.

“I think we said before the tournament there’s no easy games and I think that’s showing,” he said. “We’ve got levels we can reach and we can be better both with and without the ball. The sign of a good team is when you’re not playing at your best and still find a way to get results like we have in the last two games. We’re top of the group. We know we can improve. I know there will probably be loads of noise and a bit of disappointment back home. Step by step, we’ll get there.”

Denmark coach rues missed chances

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said it was a “shame” his side did not make the most of their chances to beat England after a 1-1 draw left Euro 2024 Group C delicately poised. The Danes were well worthy of at least a point in Frankfurt as England again struggled to live up to their tag as one of the pre-tournament favourites. “I can’t say we are disappointed but it’s a shame. There was a result there we could have gotten,” said Hjulmand.

