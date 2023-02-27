Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Karim Benzema Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi vie for Best Player

Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi vie for Best Player

Updated on: 27 February,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The ceremony takes place in Paris, and Messi appears as the favourite to add another individual gong to his collection after leading Argentina to glory over Mbappe’s France in that epic encounter in Qatar. 

Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi vie for Best Player

Lionel Messi


Just like in the World Cup final, Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe go up against one another for The Best FIFA Men’s Player prize for 2022 on Monday, with Ballon d’Or Karim Benzema the other contender.


The ceremony takes place in Paris, and Messi appears as the favourite to add another individual gong to his collection after leading Argentina to glory over Mbappe’s France in that epic encounter in Qatar. 



Also read: PSG held to 1-1 draw after Reims equalizes in stoppage time


The winner is decided by a jury comprised of the coach and captain of every men’s national team and one journalist from each country, but fans can also vote.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Paris St Germain lionel messi Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup 2022 ballon dor Karim Benzema sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK