Karim Benzema ruled out of the FIFA world cup 2022

France’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim’s hopes of lifting the World Cup trophy take a huge blow after being ruled out of the tournament with thigh injury

Karim Benzema during France’s training session at Doha recently. Pic/AFP

One month after raising the Ballon d’Or in triumph to crown his remarkable rise, Karim benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup is over before he has even played a game in Qatar. Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that its star striker Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday.

“After hurting the quadriceps on his left thigh the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup,” the French soccer federation (FFF) said. Benzema was participating in his first full training session with Les Bleus when he had to come off after feeling some pain in his left thigh, the FFF said.

Scan confirms muscle tear

“He went for an MRI scan in a hospital [clinic] in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a tear,” the FFF said, adding that he will need three weeks to recover. Benzema addressed his fans after the news emerged.

“I’ve never given up in my life, but tonight I have to think of the team, as I have always done,” Benzema posted on his Instagram account. “So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup. Thanks for all your messages of support.”

Benzema had hardly played at all in recent weeks—since winning the Ballon d’Or, he has played fewer than 30 minutes for Madrid—and this was his first full training session with France.

No replacement

Meanwhile, France will not replace the injured Benzema in their World Cup squad, coach Didier Deschamps said. Deschamps told France’s TF1 that although the Benzema setback was “not nice,” he was confident in the depth of his squad. “But we have an objective and we have a quality squad with players who know what awaits them. I have confidence in them.”

