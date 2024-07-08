Arsenal forward Saka was England’s saviour in Duesseldorf, his stunning 80th-minute equaliser keeping England in the tournament just as they looked set to limp out early

England’s Bukayo Saka after scoring against Switzerland on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Kept my cool and scored': England’s Bukayo x 00:00

Bukayo Saka banished on Saturday the heartache of his penalty miss in the last European Championship final after starring in England’s passage to the last four of Euro 2024.

Arsenal forward Saka was England’s saviour in Duesseldorf, his stunning 80th-minute equaliser keeping England in the tournament just as they looked set to limp out early.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the 22-year-old confidently struck home the third of five perfect England penalties as Gareth Southgate’s much-criticised team reached the semi-finals of their second straight Euros.

It was a happy occasion for Saka whose saved penalty three years ago led to Italy snatching the Euro 2020 crown at Wembley and racist abuse from some fans on social media directed at him, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. “I’m not going to be focusing on the past, that’s done. I can only focus on now and taking the penalty. Of course I know there were a lot of nervous people watching, my family included in the crowd, but I kept my cool and I scored. You can fail once but you have a choice of whether or not you gonna put yourself in that position again.” Saka told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever