Kshitij ’tricks as St Lawrence rout Jamnabai 5-0

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

The Borivli school enjoyed a three-goal lead at half-time. They made a dream start to proceedings with a second minute goal from a penalty

Kshitij

In a fine display of attacking football, St Lawrence (Borivli) underlined their prowess with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) in their opening fixture of the boys under-16 second division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament played at St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Wednesday. St Lawrence banked on a hat-trick by their captain and midfielder Kshitij Hasam to translate their field superiority to the scoreboard. Kavit Yadav scored too.


The Borivli school enjoyed a three-goal lead at half-time. They made a dream start to proceedings with a second minute goal from a penalty. By the end of the first quarter, St Lawrence were leading by three goals. Jamnabai Narsee never got their game going as they were time and again closed down quickly in the midfield and were unable to have any decent spell of possession to conjure any meaningful attack.



Also Read: Confident girls played like professionals: MSSA’s Fr Jude


Things got more difficult for the Juhu school as St Lawrence enhanced their lead immediately in the second half. Later in the day, another second division match of the same group witnessed CNM School (Vile Parle) chalk out a hard-fought solitary goal win over St John the Baptist (Thane). Aarav Desai snatched the winner for the Vile Parle school in the closing stages of the first half.

