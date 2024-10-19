As Real Madrid’s superstar forward returns to training, boss Carlo Ancelotti believes he appears unfazed by reports of a rape investigation in Sweden

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (centre) during a training session at Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Kylian seems happy’ x 00:00

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday the club’s French striker Kylian Mbappe “seems unaffected to me” after Swedish media reported he is being investigated for an alleged rape during a visit to Stockholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbappe’s lawyer told AFP this week the France captain was “shocked” to see his name linked to the investigation and he will take action for libel. The forward was not selected by France for UEFA Nations League matches after an injury and visited the Swedish capital with a group of people last week.

Carlo Ancelotti

‘Kylian’s working every day’

“In this moment [the reports] are speculations, I see him working every day, he is happy, content, he doesn’t seem affected to me at all,” Ancelotti told a news conference. “He’s looking forward to keep on helping the team.” Ancelotti said Mbappe, 25, had been given time off by the Spanish and European champions. “The days off were set for him and beyond that, individuals can choose what they want to do,” explained Ancelotti.

Players have free will

“I don’t care where players prefer to rest. I went to London for a couple of days and didn’t ask anybody. I also don’t have a travel agency to organise trips for players.”

A Swedish prosecutor has confirmed that an investigation has been opened, without naming Mbappe. Mbappe claimed in a post on X on Monday there was a link between the report and a hearing before a French league committee on Tuesday over his bitter dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain over what he says is 55 million euros ($60 million) in unpaid wages. “FAKE NEWS !!!!. It’s becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance,” he wrote. Mbappe completed a dream move to join Madrid in the summer after seven years at PSG.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever