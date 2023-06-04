Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > La Liga Forward Marco Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

La Liga: Forward Marco Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

Updated on: 04 June,2023 09:29 AM IST  |  Madrid
IANS |

Top

The 27-year-old has scored 61 goals in 285 appearances over seven seasons for Real Madrid, playing an important part in helping the club lift three La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies and this season's Copa del Rey title during that time

La Liga: Forward Marco Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

Marco Asensio. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
La Liga: Forward Marco Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid
x
00:00

Real Madrid's Spain international forward Marco Asensio confirmed on Saturday that he will leave the club at the end of the current season.


The 27-year-old has scored 61 goals in 285 appearances over seven seasons for Real Madrid, playing an important part in helping the club lift three La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies and this season's Copa del Rey title during that time.


He announced his decision in a video and a message posted on social media, reports news agency Xinhua.


Asensio thanked the club, the fans and his companions, but insisted "the moment has come to take a difficult decision."

"I have decided to start a new path in my career, to look for a project where I can face new challenges," he explained.

The decision means Sunday's La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be Asensio's last for the club.

Although the forward has not announced where he will play next season, he has been strongly linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League side Aston Villa.

Asensio is unlikely to be the last player to leave Real Madrid this summer, with defender Nacho Fernandez and midfielders Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos all out of contract at the end of June and still to put pen to paper on new deals.

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema has been linked to a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Lionel Messi and PSG to part ways soon, confirms coach Christophe Galtier

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

real madrid la liga uefa champions league copa del rey football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK