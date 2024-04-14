Since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu last summer, Bellingham has cemented his place in the hearts of Real Madrid fans with his splendid performances for Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Jude Bellingham's encounter with lookalike leaves him all smiles: Watch x 00:00

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was all smiles when he met his lookalike before their 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga. La Liga's social media handle posted a video on X where Jude interacted with his lookalike before the match.

Watch the video below.

Since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu last summer, Bellingham has cemented his place in the hearts of Real Madrid fans with his splendid performances for Los Blancos.

The midfielder started the season in a more advanced role and has scored a total of 20 goals and given 10 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. In his debut season, Bellingham has found the back of the net 20 times and registered 10 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

With a 1-0 win over Mallorca which was the result of a stunning effort from Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid further strengthened their position to lift the La Liga title.

The 1-0 win ensured that Real Madrid maintained their 8-point advantage over second-placed FC Barcelona.

"It was the kind of game we expected: complicated because Mallorca showed a lot of commitment, attitude and defended well. We weren't very good in the first half and played very slowly. The second half was much better. It's a very important victory, which brings us closer to winning the title. We're enjoying a good run and now we have to think about Wednesday, which we have enough time to recover for and we're going to give it our best shot," Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the 1-0 win.

Jude Bellingham would look to keep his high-lying form intact against Manchester City in the second leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

As the first leg ended 3-3, Real Madrid will now travel to Manchester to face the defending champions on Thursday.