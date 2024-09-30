The Catalans won all seven of their opening fixtures, but Hansi Flick’s rotated side came badly undone here as Ante Budimir scored a brace either side of Bryan Zaragoza’s strike

Barcelona players wear a dejected look against Osasuna. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article La Liga: Osasuna stun leaders Barcelona 4-2 x 00:00

Osasuna shattered La Liga leaders Barcelona’s perfect start to the season with an emphatic 4-2 victory on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catalans won all seven of their opening fixtures, but Hansi Flick’s rotated side came badly undone here as Ante Budimir scored a brace either side of Bryan Zaragoza’s strike.

Osasuna goal scorers Bryan Zaragoza (left) and Ante Budimir on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Pau Victor had given Barca a lifeline to pull them back into the game before Budimir bagged his second from the penalty spot. Abel Bretones added a sensational fourth from the edge of the box, before Lamine Yamal pulled one back with a fine effort of his own. Victory would have matched Barcelona’s best-ever start to a league campaign with eight consecutive wins, but they were not able to build on their four-point lead on second-place Real Madrid.

“It’s normal there are rotations, there are a lot of games, it’s not an excuse. In the second half we deserved a bit more, but we let in goals when we were at our best,” Barcelona midfielder Pedri told Movistar. Ahead of a Champions League match against Young Boys on Tuesday, Flick shuffled his pack. The coach handed starts to defenders Gerard Martin and Sergi Dominguez as well as Pablo Torre in midfield and Victor in attack. He rested Spain Euro 2024 starlet Yamal and Brazilian winger Raphinha among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever