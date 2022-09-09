Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lakshdham hold Jamnabai easy win for Dhirubhai Ambani

Lakshdham hold Jamnabai, easy win for Dhirubhai Ambani

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Towards the final moments of the match, Lakshdham’s dashing striker Pavitra Desai had two gilt-edged chances to score a goal, but surprisingly failed on both occasions

Lakshdham hold Jamnabai, easy win for Dhirubhai Ambani

Jamnabai Narsee goalkeeper Simran Kohli (left) tackles Veronica D’Souza of Lakshdham during their MSSA girls U-16 Div-I encounter at Cooperage yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble


Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) and Lakshdham School (Goregaon) played out a goalless draw in an evenly matched Group B girls’ U-16 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Cooperage, Churchgate, on Thursday.


Although the Juhu girls did the bulk of the attacking they were unable to create clear goal-scoring opportunities, while Lakshdham School, from a couple of counter-attacks managed to breach the Jamnabai defence, but were unable to break the deadlock.

Dhirubhai Ambani’s scorers Navya Dholakia and Tithi Agrarwal (right)Dhirubhai Ambani’s scorers Navya Dholakia and Tithi Agrarwal (right)


Towards the final moments of the match, Lakshdham’s dashing striker Pavitra Desai had two gilt-edged chances to score a goal, but surprisingly failed on both occasions.

In another match of the same group, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) defeated Apostolic Carmel School (Bandra) 3-0. Striker Tithi Agrawal scored two goals (10th and 30th minutes) after Navya Dholakia had scored the first goal in the seventh minute.

Apostolic Carmel custodian Vaibhavi Parmar suffered an asthma attack soon after the final whistle and collapsed to the ground. Vaibhavi had not carried her medication including the inhaler, but after receiving medical attention from the physio present on the ground she recovered and the school coach Cosmos Vaz on the mother’s advice took her safely home.

Earlier, consistent goal-scorer Riana Saraiya struck the lone goal as The Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) defeated Bai Avabai Framji Petit (Bandra) 1-0 in a Group A league match.

