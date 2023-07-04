Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lallianzuala Chhangte Manisha Kalyan named AIFF Players of the Year for 2022 23

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF Players of the Year for 2022-23

Updated on: 04 July,2023 06:56 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Lallianzuala Chhangte was on Tuesday named the AIFF Men's Player of the Year, while Manisha Kalyan was named the AIFF Women’s Player of the Year by the All India Football Federation (AIFF)

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF Players of the Year for 2022-23

Lallianzuala Chhangte (L), Manisha Kalyan (R) (Pic: Twitter/IndianFootball)

Listen to this article
Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF Players of the Year for 2022-23
x
00:00

India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was on Tuesday named the AIFF Men's Player of the Year, while Manisha Kalyan was named as the AIFF Women’s Player of the Year by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after its Annual General Meeting here.


Chhangte’s achievement comes after his impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) and for the national team.


The 26-year-old Mizoram player featured in 12 matches during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 2022-23 season. He beat national teammates Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh to the coveted award.


Chhangte, who is currently doing national duty in the SAFF Championships here, played in 22 matches during Mumbai City FC's ISL Winners' Shield-winning campaign last season and scored 10 goals while providing six assists.

He also netted seven goals in seven matches in the Durand Cup last season, while also scoring one goal in three games in the Super Cup.

Manisha Kalyan, the 21-year-old Punjab forward who plies her trade for Cypriot first division club Apollon Ladies, beat Dalima Chhibber and Ngangbam Sweety Devi for the award. She had won the 2020-21 AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year.

The Men's Coach of the Year award went to former India player Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph and also AFC Cup qualification.

Priya Parathi Valappil was named Women’s Coach of the Year. A former India international, Priya is the current head coach of the India women's U-17 team.

Another Mumbai City FC player Akash Mishra and India U-17 team member Shilji Shaji were named Men's and Women's Emerging Players of the Year respectively.

The best players and coaches of the 2022-23 season were picked by eminent former players, including ex-captains Shabbir Ali, IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Federation Cup set to return after six-year gap, AIFF inducts five new clubs into I-League

all india football federation football soccer sports sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK