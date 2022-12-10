‘Leave Ronaldo alone’

Portugal coach Fernando Santos clears the air over star striker not starting against Switzerland on Tuesday and his alleged threat to leave the team; says captain was unhappy with the decision, but understood the situation

Coach Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Portugal coach Fernando Santos takes pride in his ability to clearly communicate with each and every member of his team, be it the youngest or the senior-most like Cristiano Ronaldo. At the match-eve press conference, ahead of Portugal’s quarter-final clash with a gritty Morocco, most of the talk, as expected, was about Ronaldo.

Frank conversation

Santos, however, was patient and detailed in his explanation as he wanted to clear the air once and for all. “I spoke to Cristiano at lunch on the day of the [Round of 16] match [against Switzerland] and clearly told him that he would not be starting. I did this because I did not want him to be surprised. He was obviously unhappy—any player would be—and he told me, ‘do you really think it’s a good idea?’ I explained to him my viewpoint and he accepted. It was a frank conversation,” Santos told a packed press conference.

He continued: “Ronaldo is the captain of our squad. He represents Portugal football and the people of our country. I explained to him that this was part of our strategy and that I wanted to save him for the second half if need be.” There were reports that the 37-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner had threatened to leave the team after the Switzerland match as he did not want to come off the bench.

Santos further clarified: “Ronaldo has never told me that he wants to leave the national team. It’s high time we stop this conversation because his behaviour on the pitch that day proved how much this team matter to him. He was among the first to run on the sidelines and warm-up during the match. He also excitedly celebrated all our goals [Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1] scored. In the end, it was Ronaldo, who invited all his teammates to go over and thank the fans after the match. I think it’s high time we leave Ronaldo alone, as he has done so much for Portugal football and will continue to contribute,” added Santos.

‘He is a great player’

Portugal’s star forward Joao Felix, 23, also added to his coach’s comments, saying that the team feel no pressure to play with or without Ronaldo. “I don’t think there is any pressure on any player [to pass to Ronaldo]. We pass the ball to the best player who is available, it may be anyone. We use the same tactics and our team evolves and plays well on the pitch irrespective of whether or not Ronaldo is there. He is a great player, who has skills that others don’t and vice versa. But in the end, we all have our own identity,” added Felix, who has scored twice in this competition.

