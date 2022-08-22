EPL: Leeds United thrash Chelsea as Tuchel loses 1st game of the season

Leeds thrash Blues 3-0 with ’keeper Mendy’s howler adding to embarrassment

Chelsea’s Jorginho (left) and a teammate reacts after Rodrigo Moreno scores Leeds’ second goal yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Chelsea suffered their first Premier League defeat this season as Edouard Mendy’s embarrassing blunder put Leeds on course for a 3-0 win, while Brighton condemned West Ham to a third successive loss on Sunday.

Aaronson opens scoring

Mendy’s costly mistake was the catalyst for Chelsea’s shocking implosion at Elland Road as Brenden Aaronson netted after catching the goalkeeper taking too long in possession.

Scorer Brenden Aaronson

Rodrigo’s fourth goal in three games this season doubled Leeds’ advantage before half-time. Jack Harrison completed Leeds’ first win over Chelsea since 2002 and their biggest against their old rivals since 1995.



Koulibaly sees red

Adding to Chelsea’s misery, their Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a second booking after tripping Joe Gelhardt in the 84th minute. Unbeaten after three games, Leeds sit second in the table as boss Jesse Marsch builds on the momentum established during the club’s successful fight to avoid relegation last season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

In contrast, Chelsea find themselves in the unusual position of sitting below their less glamorous west London neighbours Fulham and Brentford in the table.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have taken four points from their first three games and the German will be concerned at the way his expensively rebuilt team faded after Mendy’s howler. Marsch had cheekily suggested Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban for his clashes with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte last weekend should have been imposed in time for Chelsea’s trip to Yorkshire.

Tuchel might have wished he could be anywhere but Elland Road as Chelsea collapsed. Raheem Sterling should have given Chelsea the lead inside the first 60 seconds, but the forward’s penetrating run ended with a shot that curled wide from 12 yards.

