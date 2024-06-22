Leo Messi becomes most capped player as Argentina defeat Canada 2-0

Messi’s appearances have been spread across seven editions of the Copa, starting with the 2007 tournament in Venezuela

Lionel Messi

Argentina star Lionel Messi became the most-capped player in Copa America history on Thursday as he reached 35 appearances in the opening match of the tournament against Canada.

The 36-year-old had shared the record with Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone (34 caps) since appearing in the final of the 2021 Copa America in Brazil, where Argentina triumphed. Messi’s appearances have been spread across seven editions of the Copa, starting with the 2007 tournament in Venezuela.

World champions Argentina opened their bid for back-to-back Copa America titles with a 2-0 win over Canada in front of a 70,564 crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday. Julian Alvarez put Argentina ahead in the 49th minute and Lautaro Martinez settled the contest in the 88th minute.

